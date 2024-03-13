City of El Paso and El Paso VA co-host largest Veteran and Family Caregiver Expo

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso partnered with the El Paso Veterans Affairs (VA), and the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. They are hosting the largest Borderplex Veteran and Family Caregiver Expo March 13 through March 15 at the El Paso Convention Center, One Civic Center Plaza.

The expo aims to provide Veteran Caregivers and Veterans with the local resources and information they need to support their everyday life as well as family caregiver assistance. The expo is FREE and open to the public.

The expo agenda will include different topics each day. On March 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. they will have special presentations from the VA, Veteran Homelessness and special population, Veteran Women’s Health and Veteran Q+A, Healthcare and Community Partnerships, and Gold Star + Survivor Outreach Services.

On March 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. they will have a caregiver presentation by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Caregiver Q+A and Veteran Financial Assistance, Veteran Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Programs, Estate Planning and End of Life Care/Burial Services.

On March 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. they will have presentations by the Texas Veterans Commission, Texas Veterans Network and Wounded Warrior Project, Veterans Service Organizations and El Paso Government Veterans Board, 2020 Needs Assessment. For more information on Veteran resources visit the City’s Veterans site.