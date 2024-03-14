Family sets up GoFundMe following relatives death in San Antonio

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso family is mourning the loss of relatives after their bodies were found inside their burned down home in San Antonio.

Relatives identifying the family of four as Blanca Pescador (Mother), Freddie Pescador (Father), Leslie Pescador, and Freddie Jr. Pescador, according to the GofundMe.

Law enforcement officials are now investigating the fire as a homicide. They say that 19-year-old Leslie was found with a gunshot after the fire was put out.

"Last weeks’ tragic event left our entire family speechless. Our whole world was turned upside down. My sister Blanca was a happy and beautiful person and my niece (Leslie) and nephew (Freddie) awesome human beings and outstanding students. My sister Blanca loved to laugh, and her entire world revolved around her kids and husband," says Cristina Bendsten, (Blanca Pescador's sister).

A GofundMe has been created in order to bring their bodies back to El Paso and for funeral expenses.