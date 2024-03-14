Tickets on sale now for second annual Community-Military Ball

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Chamber is presenting the second Armed Forces Day Community Ball. It's on May 18th at the El Paso Convention Center. The community will meet the military in a unique festivity. "After last year's tremendous success, we're thrilled to host the second Armed Forces Day Community Ball," stated Andrea Hutchins, CEO of the El Paso Chamber. "This event is a testament to the deep bond between Fort Bliss and El Paso, reflecting our community's respect and appreciation for the military. As a military spouse and business leader, I've seen the unique cultures of both communities. This ball is our bridge, celebrating and uniting us in a shared experience that enriches both sides."

The event is being planned to be held each year on Armed Forces Day and they say it will be an opportunity to raise awareness of military traditions and El Paso culture. Fort Bliss says they have recently undertaken efforts to further connect with the El Paso community. They are calling it the “Bliss is Back!” campaign. This initiative invites El Paso residents to explore the base's many events and facilities.

“The Armed Forces Day Community Ball will once again bring together our Fort Bliss and El Paso Communities for an evening honoring tradition, embracing culture and looking to what’s possible,” said Liz Reveles, Chair for the AFDCB Committee. This Armed Forces Day event is open to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and community members. Ticket sales for the event opened today. Active and retired military personnel will benefit from discounted ticket prices. Early bird pricing starts today; you can buy your tickets now to get 20% off. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3v9CMQB.