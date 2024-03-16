Multi-vehicle crash in El Paso’s Upper Valley injures 4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A multi-vehicle crash has sent four people to the hospital in El Paso's Upper Valley Saturday morning.

It happened on 5750 Doniphan Dr. near the intersection of Redd Rd.

According to fire dispatch officials, the call came in at 7:39 a.m. Two people were transported with serious injuries, and one with minor injuries. Another person refused to be taken to the hospital.

Officials said two people were extracted from the vehicle.

According to TXDOT, all lanes on Doniphan are closed at Redd Rd.