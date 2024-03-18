The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso holding ‘External Legal Advice Week’ offering free legal advice

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso will be having in diverse activities during the fourth edition of the External Legal Advice Week. They are inviting the Mexican community to participate in this event which will take place from March 18th to 22nd, 2024, in the 53 cities of the United States where Mexican Consulates are located.

External Legal Advice Week fourth edition is an initiative of the Mexican Government. According the government, they have the objective of disseminating among the Mexican community the legal services provided by lawyers and allied organizations of the Mexican Consular Network in the United States.

The slogan is "Know and Exercise your Rights", which they say aims to respond to the demand for legal assistance from the Mexican residents in various processes before U.S. instances.

The calendar of activities can be accessed at the Consulate General of Mexico in El Paso website. The activities will focus on identifying potential cases where consular protection is needed. Some examples include: Violations of the constitutional rights of detained persons, Immigration relief for crime victims, Cases of domestic violence, Immigration cases that may qualify for cancellation of removal, Cases of violation of human right and Cases of violation of labor rights. To get free legal advice at the Mexican Consulate, schedule an appointment at: (915) 747 3232, (915) 747 3276 or (915) 747 3234.