Dairy Queen restaurants in Texas celebrate first day of spring by giving a free cone 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Free Cone Day is now an annual tradition for DQ® restaurants in Texas. They say it symbolizes the arrival of warmer weather and the joy of indulging in delicious frozen treats. This year, DQ restaurants in Texas are giving a free small plain cone at participating Dairy Queen restaurants on Tuesday, March 19, which is the first official day of Spring.

“Texans know spring has arrived when they feel the warmth of the sun, bluebonnets begin to appear and Free Cone Day has arrived at DQ restaurants in Texas,” said Lou Romanus, CEO of Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council. “Creating family memories are priceless so we offer our biggest fans an opportunity to gather and enjoy a treat together on Free Cone Day.”