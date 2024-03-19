IRS introduces new online tool to simplify tax filing for El Paso residents

EL, PASO (TX) -- Taxpayers in El Paso now have access to a new online tool aimed to help with the tax filing process directly with The Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The Direct File Pilot Tool was made possible by President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. It is now available to use in 12 states, including Texas. The IRS says they estimate approximately 3.8 million Texan taxpayers will be able to use this tool.

The tool is similar to other filing options, however the Direct File Pilot is completely free and users are filing directly with the IRS. Taxpayers can access the tool on the IRS website, where a short eligibility checker helps determine if the tool fits filing needs.

The tool is meant to help those with “relatively simple tax returns,” Bridget Roberts, Chief of Direct File at the IRS, explains “Taxpayers who have a job, they have a W-2 or a couple of W-2s, they have maybe unemployment compensation, Social Security income and maybe some interest of $1500 or less and they're looking to use the standard deduction and claim maybe some of the tax credits like the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit can qualify.”

It is available both in English and Spanish, and the tool offers live chat support for users who have questions during the process.

Initial reports show it is an easy filing process, with users like Texan, Dixie Warden reporting saving $400 and completing her taxes in about an hour.

Roberts highlights the IRS's commitment to making tax filing easier for taxpayers, “We know that filing taxes can be hard for taxpayers and it is an anxious time of year for many. You know, at the IRS, we have an obligation to make it as easy as possible for taxpayers to meet their filing needs and to give them options in how they work with the IRS, including how they file their returns.”

You can click here to start the process, today.