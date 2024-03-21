Casa for a Cause initiative donates $145,000 to 26 local non-profit organizations

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Home Builders Association and French Brothers announced the allocation of $145,000 to 26 local non-profit organizations. This as part of the 2023 Casa for a Cause initiative. They say the selection process involved careful consideration by the LCHBA Board of Directors, the Casa for a Cause Committee, and collaboration with the Las Cruces Bulletin. And out of 28 submitted requests, 26 were approved for funding. Casa for a Cause initiative says they have donated $540,400 back to the Las Cruces Community since 2014.

