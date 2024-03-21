Skip to Content
News

El Paso to host 11th annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo

KVIA
By
Published 10:07 PM

The City of El Paso Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing Department will host the 11th annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo on Wednesday, April 3, at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Purchasing Expo allows businesses to learn how they can participate in cooperative contracts used by governmental agencies across the country. Cooperative agreements provide vendors with the opportunity to have their goods and services sold in large quantities nationwide.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carter Diggs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content