El Paso to host 11th annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo

The City of El Paso Purchasing and Strategic Sourcing Department will host the 11th annual Cooperative Purchasing Expo on Wednesday, April 3, at the Judson F. Williams Convention Center. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Purchasing Expo allows businesses to learn how they can participate in cooperative contracts used by governmental agencies across the country. Cooperative agreements provide vendors with the opportunity to have their goods and services sold in large quantities nationwide.