Huge prom dress giveaway this Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Every girl deserves to feel like a princess on prom night. "Belle of the Ball" is on a heartfelt mission to provide every girl with a prom dress, free of charge. We recently put out a plea in our "Good Vibes Only" segment, asking people with gently used or new formal dresses to drop them off at Ella Blu, and our viewers did just that!

Now, dresses of every color, size and style are stacked and hung in dressing rooms at Ella Blu. Many are new, with tags! Store owner Sophia Adamson says people have been emptying their closets, excited that what was once taking up space in their homes can now put a smile on a young girl's face.

The big dress giveaway is Sunday, March 24th from 10 am to 4 pm at Ella Blu at 5410 north Mesa. Dresses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with the honor system respected. No referral letters or appointments are needed. This event is for high school prom dresses only.

For more details, reach out to epbelleoftheball@gmail.com, or message them on Instagram @elpaso_belleoftheball.