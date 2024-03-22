National poison prevention week: Safety guidelines to follow at home

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The third full week of March of every year is an opportunity to highlight the dangers of poisonings for people of all ages and promote poisoning prevention. This week is national poison prevention week and according to White House Officials, Americans report more than 2 million cases of poisoning every year. That's why this week is meant to raise awareness of poison safety nationwide. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says 93% of poisonings happen at home.

Poisoning dangers are in everyday items like: medicines, prescriptions, over the counter, cosmetics and cleaning products. That's why Dr. Luis Munoz says it's important to follow safety guidelines at home: "Chemicals, medications and alcohol. Also, it needs to be in high in and they need to be in our safety boxes or our safety latches." If you have a poisoning emergency, Dr. Munoz says you should call the national poison control help line immediately at 1-800-222-1222.