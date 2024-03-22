Saint Raphael Catholic School Student wins regional spelling bee

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 36 Borderland students competed at the El Paso Regional Spelling Bee on March 22.

The spelling bee was held at Bowie High School and hosted students from both El Paso and Las Cruces school districts.

First place was won by 8th Grade Saint Raphael Catholic School Student Chioma Egbuonu.

"Me and my brother used to watch a lot of people do spelling bees," Egbuonu said. "It was very intriguing and impressive. I wanted to try it on my own."

Egbuonu will move on to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May at National Harbor, Maryland.