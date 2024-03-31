Hundreds gather for the 46th annual NorthEaster Parade

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Mimbela family hosted the 46th annual NorthEaster Parade on Saturday. The theme for this year's event was Barbieland.

“This is awesome! This is awesome for the Northeast! We’re having fun.”

Mayor Oscar Leeser was the Grand Marshal and started off the festivities. Parade organizers was selected for his community work and passion for the city, according to a letter by parade committee members.

Hundreds lined up on both sides of Diana streets, young and old, and clapped and cheered as groups marched by picking their favorite.

“They really like the cars! The blue cars, and the mustangs!”

This is the second oldest parade in El Paso and first took to the streets in northeast El Paso back in 1978. It was part of the Northeast World Jubilee and sponsored by the Transmountain Optimists until 1985 when the NE Kiwanis took over. Mimbela Contractors, Inc. became the main sponsors in 2012.