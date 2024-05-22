El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue crew returns from Central Texas floods, welcomed back with luncheon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department's Water Rescue Team was welcomed back to El Paso today with a surprise luncheon.

Bubba's food was served to the 6-person crew deployed that was deployed for 17 days.

El Paso Fire Department Battalion Chief, Kris Menendez, says the crew traveled across 3,000 miles and 10 cities in Texas to help with the floods.

