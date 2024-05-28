ABC-7 at 4: FBI’s new Child ID App, helpful tool for parents

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Summertime is approaching. As school ends and many families are planning summer vacation trips, the FBI is sharing an app that can be helpful for families. A child goes missing every 40 seconds in America, and some may never return home.

The FBI’s Child ID App can help. When there is an emergency, the last thing a worried parent wants to do is gather information for authorities that may be misleading or unreliable. People in stressful situations tend to struggle with remembering details. You can’t remember what your child was wearing that day. The FBI Child ID app is a free tool that can help.

It provides a convenient place to electronically store photos and other vital information about your children so that it’s right at hand if needed.

You can show the pictures and provide physical identifiers such as height and weight to security or police officers on the spot. You can also email the information to the officers helping you.

You can add up to 11 photos. It is always best to photograph your child before you go to an event.

The App includes tips on keeping children safe and specific guidance on what to do in those first few crucial hours after a child goes missing. You should always call the local police department or security first when your child goes missing; the FBI will assist only after the FBI is requested to assist you as the parents and the local police department. The information you enter can be password protected, and it’s important to note that the FBI does not collect or store any photos or information that you enter into the App.

For caretakers of elderly relatives, the App is a practical tool to assist with Silver Alerts. If you are looking after an elderly relative with dementia or Alzheimer’s, this can be a lifeline for you too. The App is available for download on iPhones and Androids, empowering you to take control of your loved one’s safety.