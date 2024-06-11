Doña Ana County to discuss firework restrictions for the 4th of July holiday season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The board of county commissioners of Doña Ana County is hosting a meeting June 11th to discuss a proclamation declaring severe to extreme drought conditions and imposing firework restrictions. According to the agenda, under this proclamation the maximum restriction on the sale and use of fireworks permitted under the Fireworks Safety and Licensing Act would be imposed. The agenda also states Doña Ana County already restricts the sale of areal and ground audible fireworks. They also mention they have an exception of sales by “specialty retailers” that make sales to non-Doña Ana County residents. This proclamation would restrict those sales for 30 days.

