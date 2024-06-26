ABC-7 First Alert: Heat advisory and elevated rain chances

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today temperatures are climbing and rain chances elevating.

A heat advisory is in effect today for El Paso, Las Cruces, Chaparral, portions of Sierra Blanca and Fort Hancock. The heat advisory will extend into your Thursday morning morning at 6:00 am.

Today temps across the region are expected to be in the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 107, Las Cruces 105.

Rain chances are elevated today at a 50% chance for rain locally.

Rain chances also continue to climb in the Sacramento Mountains. Cloudcroft is under a Flood watch throughout Wednesday. This means excessive rain can cause flooding. Runoff from rainfall can cause flooding in nearby rivers and streams, this can cause major impact to the burn scar areas of the ongoing Ruidoso Fires.

As of last update Salt Fire is burning at 7,939 acres at 55% containment and South Fork Fire at 17,556 at 54% contained this morning.