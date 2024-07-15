Judge dismisses classified documents case against Donald Trump

Originally Published: 15 JUL 24 09:57 ET

Updated: 15 JUL 24 10:01 ET

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — Judge Aileen Cannon has dismissed the classified documents case against Donald Trump.

In a ruling Monday, Cannon said the appointment of special counsel Jack Smith violated the Constitution.

“In the end, it seems the Executive’s growing comfort in appointing ‘regulatory’ special counsels in the more recent era has followed an ad hoc pattern with little judicial scrutiny,” Cannon wrote.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

