Memphis tabbed as American Athletic Conference favorite ahead of UTSA and Tulane

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Memphis has been tabbed as the preseason favorite in the American Athletic Conference after a vote of media who cover the league.

The preseason poll was released Tuesday during the league’s kickoff event involving coaches and players from all 14 teams.

The Tigers got 23 of 30 first-place votes, picked ahead of UTSA with four first-place votes and 2023 runner-up Tulane that was first on two ballots. South Florida was fourth and AAC newcomer Army fifth while getting the final first-place vote.

Memphis returns fourth-year starting quarterback Seth Henigan, who threw for 3,883 yards and 32 touchdowns last season when the Tigers averaged 39.4 points and 458.5 total yards per game.

UTSA has to replace four-year starting quarterback Frank Harris. Tulane, with new coach Jon Sumrall after Willie Fritz left for Houston, returns sophomore running back Makhi Hughes after he led the league with 1,378 yards rushing last season. But the Green Wave no longer have quarterback Michael Pratt, the league’s top offensive player last year.

SMU won the AAC title last year by going 8-0 in conference play during the regular season and beating Tulane in the title game. The Mustangs are now in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

