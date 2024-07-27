Bregman walk-off homer lifts Astros over Dodgers 7-6 after Ohtani hits NL-high 32nd home run

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit a game-ending homer off Blake Treinen in the ninth inning that sailed over the left-field train tracks, and the Houston Astros overcame Shohei Ohtani’s National League-leading 32nd home run to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-6 on Saturday night.

Houston trailed 5-0 in the sixth and 6-4 in the eighth before Yainer Diaz tripled off Daniel Hudson, and Jeremy Peña and Jon Singleton hit RBI singles.

Bregman drove a 1-0 sinker from Treinen (5-3) that went 407 feet for his 14th home run.

“Just trying to get something over the plate to put the ball in the air,” Bregman said. “Obviously, he’s a really good reliever, and he’s been one for a very long time. Just trying to get something I could put a good swing on, and I was fortunate to do that.”

It was Bregman’s second career walk-off homer, his first since June 27, 2018, against Toronto. It was his fourth walk-off hit.

“It was awesome,” Bregman said. “Just to see the happiness on everybody’s faces in the dugout was awesome. I kind of blacked out.”

Josh Hader (4-5) pitched a perfect ninth for the Astros (55-49), who have won three straight and 22 of 33.

“You always go back throughout the season and you think about big moments, big wins, big games, and this is one of those you reflect on,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “How this team stays collected and unified and able to come through, it’s impressive.”

Los Angeles (62-44) has lost three of four following a five-game winning streak.

Cavan Biggio hit an RBI double in the second and Ohtani doubled the lead in the third with 443-foot drive into the second level in right, a 118.7 mph drive, according to Statcast.

Gavin Lux and Teoscar Hernández hit RBI singles in the fifth and Biggio homered in the eighth, his fourth this season and second with the Dodgers.

Diaz, Peña, Jake Meyers and Victor Caratini had four straight two-out RBI singles in the sixth against Evan Phillips. With two on, Anthony Banda struck out Jon Singleton to end the threat.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he could feel the momentum shifting when he took out starter Justin Wrobleski.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of swing and miss, so I felt that Diaz had good a- bats, and it was a good opportunity for me I felt to get Evan in the game to put the fire out,” Roberts said. “Obviously, it didn’t work out.”

Wrobleski allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Houston’s Ronel Blanco gave up four runs and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, tying a career high with nine strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (right hip inflammation) allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings Friday night in a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Roberts said Buehler will have another rehab start “and hopefully, get through the fifth then we will see where that goes.” … 1B Freddie Freeman was placed on the family emergency list and C Hunter Feduccia was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (neck discomfort) threw over 50 pitches in a bullpen Saturday, Espada said. Verlander’s next step will be throwing off a game mound next week, Espada said. … RHP Luis Garcia (right elbow surgery) will throw a bullpen session early next week, Espada said.

UP NEXT

Astros RHP Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA) was scheduled to start Sunday in the series finale against Dodgers RHP River Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

___

