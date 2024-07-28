Thousands in Ukraine honor soldiers killed in blast and urge government to get prisoners freed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are urging their government to do more to get Russia to release prisoners of war. They voiced their anger on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the second anniversary of an explosion that killed more than 50. Several thousand soldiers and civilians gathered at Kyiv’s Independence Square. It was the second anniversary of an explosion that killed more than 50 Ukrainians Russia held in the Olenivka prison barracks. Speakers at the solemn ceremony urged the Ukrainian government to work harder to get the soldiers freed in a prisoner exchange. The Olenivka explosion was one of the most painful pages in the war, according to many soldiers.

