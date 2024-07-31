Biden prods Congress to act to curb fentanyl from Mexico as Trump paints Harris as weak on border

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is prodding Congress to do more to reduce the flow of fentanyl into the United States. The new push comes just as former President Donald Trump steps up attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee. Trump’s campaign is casting Harris as Biden’s feckless lieutenant in the administration’s battle to slow the illegal drugs and undocumented immigrants coming into the United States from Mexico. The White House is announcing a series of proposals from Biden aimed at curbing the ongoing drug epidemic. It wants Congress to pass legislation to establish a pill press and tableting machine registry and to enhance penalties against convicted drug smugglers and traffickers.

