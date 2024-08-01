Rain-related disasters have killed more than 200 in a deadly week across Asia

In India and China, torrential rains have killed more than 200 people in the past week. Three others died in Pakistan. Widespread flooding also has been reported in North Korea near the border with China with no word on whether anyone died. This is monsoon and typhoon season in Asia, and climate change has intensified such storms. Heavy rains have triggered landslides and flooding, devastating crops, destroying homes and taking lives. Governments have launched disaster prevention plans to try to mitigate the damage. Sometimes it isn’t enough, as the tragic consequences playing out in Asia show.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.