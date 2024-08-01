Transit officials say taxi driver drove onto tracks as train was approaching and was killed

MANORVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a cab driver was killed and his passenger was injured when a commuter train hit the taxi at a grade crossing on Long Island. The crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at a Long Island Rail Road crossing gate in Manorville. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says cabbie Daniel Seagren drove through the gate as lights were flashing and bells were sounding to signal an approaching train. The MTA says the train hit the cab as it was stopped on the tracks. Seagren was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.