Astros claim right-handed pitcher Janson Junk off waivers from the Brewers

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have claimed right-handed pitcher Janson Junk off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

Junk, 28, had gone 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in five relief appearances for the Brewers. He also was 3-3 with a 2.55 ERA at Triple-A Nashville in 18 appearances, including three starts.

Junk is 1-3 with a 5.18 ERA in 14 career major league games with the Los Angeles Angels (2021-22) and Brewers (2023-24). He has made seven starts.

