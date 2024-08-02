Idaho prosecutor says he’ll seek death penalty against inmate accused of killing while on the lam

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty against an Idaho inmate charged with killing a man while he was on the lam during a 36-hour escape from prison. Skylar Meade has already been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the March 20 escape. But the first-degree murder charge is in a different county, and Meade has not yet entered a plea in that case. Meade’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A Nez Perce County prosecutor announced Friday that he will seek the death penalty if Meade is convicted in the shooting death of James Mauney.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.