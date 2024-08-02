Japan asks Denmark to extradite activist Paul Watson, accused of obstructing a whaling research ship

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has asked Denmark to extradite anti-whaling activist Paul Watson, who was arrested in Greenland last month. Japan’s coast guard sought his arrest over an encounter with a Japanese whaling research ship in 2010 when he was accused of ordering someone to throw explosives at the whaling ship. Environmental activists have criticized Japan’s practice of research whaling as a cover for commercial whale hunting. Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Denmark and prospects for his handover is unknown. Watson’s foundation says his arrest is politically motivated and has called for his release.

