Rights group says 13 killed during protests over Nigeria’s economic crisis. Hundreds arrested
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A rights group says at least 13 protesters were killed during mass protests against Nigeria’s economic crisis that turned violent in several states. Amnesty International’s Nigeria office cited accounts from witnesses in its statement Friday. Authorities confirmed four protesters were killed by a bomb and hundreds were arrested in the protests that triggered curfews in several states.