3 brought to hospital after stabbing and shooting at Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say three people were brought to a hospital after two of them were stabbed and the other was shot at a Las Vegas casino. The violent encounter occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Red Rock Resort and Casino. Authorities say two of the injured were in critical condition. Police haven’t yet publicly identified those involved in the incident or described how the encounter unfolded. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Videos posted on the social platform X showed emergency vehicles outside the casino, police tape wrapped around several slot machines inside and security employees tending to someone on the floor.

