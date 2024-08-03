Kansas man sentenced to prison for stealing bronze Jackie Robinson statue

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The man who stole a bronze Jackie Robinson statue that was cut off at the ankles and found days later smoldering in a trash can in a city park in Kansas will spend about 15 years in prison, although most of that sentence is related to a burglary that happened a few days later. Ricky Alderete was sentenced Friday on three different cases and ordered to pay $41,500 restitution for the statue. The League 42 baseball league plans to unveil a replacement statue of Robinson Monday at a park in Wichita, Kansas.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.