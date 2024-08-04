Opportunity Center for the Homeless and El Paso Chihuahuas team up for 11th Annual HomeRun for the Homeless 5k Run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Opportunity Center for the Homeless and the El Paso Chihuahuas teamed up on Saturday, August 3, for the 11th Annual HomeRun for the Homeless 5k Run.

This family event featured a 5k competitive run, a fun walk, and a kids' dash.

Those participating began on Durango Street and finished at first base inside Southwest University Park.

The money raised from this event seeks to raise awareness support for the homeless community in El Paso, the Veterans' Transitional Living Center, and Veterans Emergency Shelter.