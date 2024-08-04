Thailand’s progressive Move Forward party might be dissolved, but its former chief remains hopeful

BANGKOK (AP) — The charismatic Thai politician who led his progressive party to a stunning general election victory a year ago is urging supporters not to lose hope — even if it is disbanded by a legal order. Thailand’s Constitutional Court will rule Wednesday on whether the Move Forward Party violated the constitution by proposing to amend a law that forbids defaming the royal family. The petition requested the party’s dissolution and a 10-year ban on political activity by its executives, which includes its former chief Pita Limjaroenrat. The legal action is seen as part of a yearslong attack against Thailand’s progressive movement by conservative forces trying to keep their grip on power.

