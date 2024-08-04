With a $97M second weekend, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ sets a new high mark for R-rated films

NEW YORK (AP) — After 10 days in theaters, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is already the highest grossing R-rated movie ever, not accounting for inflation. According to studio estimates Sunday, the Marvel blockbuster starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman continued to steamroll through theaters, collecting $97 million in its second weekend. That raised its two-week total to $395.6 million, pushing it past the long-reigning top R-rated feature, “The Passion of the Christ,” which held that record for 20 years. Worldwide, “Deadpool & Wolverine” has quickly amassed $824.1 million in ticket sales. The weekend’s primary challengers both struggled. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller, “Trap,” managed $15.6 million. The live-action “Harold and the Purple Crayon” debuted with $6 million.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.