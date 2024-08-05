3 people are found dead at a southeast Albuquerque home, police say it appears to be a homicide case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Three people have been found dead at a southeast Albuquerque home and it appears to be a homicide case, authorities said Monday.

Albuquerque police said they received a call around 11 p.m. Sunday that three people were found unresponsive inside a residence.

Police said officers arrived and the three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no immediate word on how the victims died and if the three people were related.

Police spokesperson Rebecca Atkins said a homicide investigation has begun and more details will be released when they become available.