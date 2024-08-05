Australian authorities euthanize 16-foot crocodile blamed for a fatal attack, the second in a month

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Authorities have killed a 16-foot crocodile thought responsible for Australia’s second fatal croc attack in a month. Conservation officer Daniel Guymer said the reptile was found on Monday in a creek about 2.5 miles from a steep bank from where the 40-year-old fell in the Annan River south of Cooktown in Queensland state. Witnesses saw crocodiles in the area, known by locals as Crocodile Bend, including the suspected reptile that had a scar on its snout. Guymer told reporters the euthanized crocodile had such markings. This is the third fatal crocodile attack in Australia this year, close to the worst annual death toll on record of four in 2014.

