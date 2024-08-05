Cielo Vista Mall Hosts Back-To-School Expo and Fashion Shows during Tax-Free weekend

Cielo Vista Mall – At the lower & upper levels of Dillard’s and JC Penney

EL PASO, Texas ( KVIA-TV)— Before summer is over, Cielo Vista Mall will host a back-to-school event. There will be deals and family-friendly fun at the Back-to-School Expo. During the event, El Paso area students can register for one of four $500 scholarships courtesy of El Paso Electric. The Back-To-School Expo will take place on Saturday, August 10 from 10 am-6 pm, shoppers can enjoy live entertainment and two Fashion Shows at 1 pm and 4 pm by Laura’s Production in the Dillard’s court. In addition to the fun activities, guests can shop during the tax-free weekend, August 9-11.

