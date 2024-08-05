Family of 4 from Texas missing after boat capsizes in Alaska, report says

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended search efforts for four people who were missing after the boat they were on capsized near Homer in south-central Alaska on Saturday. The Anchorage Daily News reports that the missing were identified by a relative as a family of four from Troy, Texas. Travis Magee, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson, says a report came in Saturday evening that a 28-foot boat carrying eight people had begun taking on water. The Coast Guard notified other ships in the area of the situation, and a boat nearby rescued four people. Crews searched the area but efforts were suspended Sunday evening.

