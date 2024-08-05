Louisiana AG asks court to dismiss lawsuit against new Ten Commandments law

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s attorney general has announced that she is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the state’s new law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in every public school classroom by Jan. 1. The Republican said that she is not aware of any school districts that have begun to implement the mandate as the the posters haven’t been produced and handed out to schools yet. Attorney General Liz Murrill said that brief, which was not immediately available, explains that “the lawsuit is premature and the plaintiffs cannot prove that they have any actual injury” since the posters are not hung up yet.

