Basketball icons Anthony, Gasol and Popovich on hand in Paris for France-Canada matchup

Published 11:39 AM

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama and France are playing in Paris for the first time since the start of the Olympics. That’s brought out some of the most celebrated players in international basketball history.

Carmelo Anthony, who became the first player from any country to win three gold medals as part of the U.S. Olympic team’s efforts in Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, was at Bercy Arena on Tuesday to watch France’s quarterfinals matchup with Canada.

Also in attendance was former U.S. coach Gregg Popovich, who guided the Americans to the gold in the Tokyo Games in 2021 and is Wembanyama’s NBA coach with the San Antonio Spurs.

Spain had representation via Pau Gasol, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee. He has three Olympic medals, a pair of silvers from Beijing and London as well as a bronze from Rio.

Associated Press

