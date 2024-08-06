Fifth inmate dies at Wisconsin prison as former warden set to appear in court on misconduct charge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a fifth inmate has died at a maximum security Wisconsin prison as the former warden who was there when four others died was scheduled to make a court appearance after being charged in June with misconduct in public office. The death comes as lawmakers are stepping up pressure on the state prison system. A Senate committee planned to hear from the head of the state prison system at a hearing Tuesday near the Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, where a guard was killed in June. Families of inmates and former prison workers urged lawmakers at a July hearing to fix what they said were systemic problems in Wisconsin’s prison system.

