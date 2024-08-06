Skip to Content
UK government calls on Elon Musk to act responsibly amid provocative posts as unrest grips country

Published 12:12 PM

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after one of the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country. Justice Minister Heidi Alexander made the comments Tuesday morning after Musk posted a comment saying that “Civil war is inevitable” in the U.K. Musk later doubled down, highlighting complaints that the British criminal justice system treats Muslims more leniently than far-right activists and comparing Britain’s crackdown on social media users to the Soviet Union.

