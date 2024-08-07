City of El Paso Teams Up with Socorro and Canutillo Independent School Districts to Celebrate Professional Engineers Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA-TV-The City of El Paso's Capital Improvement Department, in conjunction with the Socorro and Canutillo Independent School Districts, will join forces to celebrate National Professional Engineers Day at the Museum of Art in Downtown El Paso. The City of El Paso will celebrate this National holiday by hosting eighty students from the Canutillo and Socorro Independent School Districts. Through an interactive exhibit sponsored by La Nube Children's Museum, the city will teach the students about the importance of staying in school and the exciting field of engineering. Local students will receive detailed explanations as to "how" and "why" the exhibit functions in the manner that it does from a scientific and mathematical perspective from engineers at the City of El Paso. This event is part of the City of El Paso's commitment to enhancing El Paso's quality of life through recreational, cultural, and educational environments.

