Current and upcoming Mexican presidents visit Juarez hospital

Published 7:03 PM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum visited the new Hospital Regional 2 in Juarez on August 9.

The new hospital, inaugurated by President Obrador, was originally scheduled to have its operations begin in full on Aug. 9, but announced on Aug. 7 many services would be delayed until September.

Construction on the hospital started in September of 2022. The hospital was planned to have a capacity of 260 beds.

Mexican authorities announced some services would be open for patients starting Aug. 12.

