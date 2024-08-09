Parents split over EPISD utensil charge policy at Tippin Elementary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Parents at an El Paso Independent School District elementary school are responding to a policy in place at the start of the school year that charges for extra utensils and condiments.

Parents from Tippin Elementary on El Paso's Westside posted online this week that the charge surprised them and gave their children concerns about having the right change on hand.

EPISD's Food & Nutrition Services department lists charges for individual menu items. That includes a line for "Utensil Pack, PC, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo, 6 compartment trays, Ice Cup $0.15."

Other parents KVIA spoke with said that they weren't aware of the policy and haven't had any issues with charges for their children.

An EPISD spokesperson sent the following statement to KVIA:

"The Food and Nutrition Program at El Paso ISD is federally funded and intended to provide daily nutritious meals for students. The guidance and coordination are provided by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

Revenue generated by the Food and Nutrition Program is based on student meals served. All food and non-food items are purchased with federal reimbursement from the TDA.

The practice of having ‘a la carte’ menu items, such as the utensils in question, has been in place for at least twenty-five (25) years and are posted at each campus cafeteria as well as the district’s website.

However, the district has measures in place to ensure that students have access to necessary tools for their meal consumption. Please be assured that no student will ever be denied a meal or utensils due to financial reasons. The district is committed to working with parents to ensure everyone is informed of all cafeteria costs and modes of operation."