El Paso Water featured in Texas Monthly for water conservation, reclamation projects

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water is the subject of an article in the August issue of Texas Monthly about the water utilities efforts to diversify and expand the region's water supply.

Part of Texas Monthly's "Who's Wasting Our Water" series, the article focuses on EPW's work towards increasing water recycling, event to re-use in municipal supplies.

In the article titled "El Paso Reuses Every Drop of Water It Can. The Rest of Texas Could Heed the Lesson," EPW Vice President Gilbert Trejo is quoted as saying that the water utility's goal is to reuse water as much as possible, given how important the resource is to the region.