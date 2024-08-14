EU estimate: Wildfire near Athens burned area almost twice the size of Manhattan

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A European Union satellite mapping agency says 104 sq. kilometers, or 40 sq. miles, of land was burned northeast of Athens this week during a deadly wildfire, covering an area almost twice the size of Manhattan. The fire gutted dozens of homes and prompted nine countries to send assistance. It was contained Tuesday in a massive effort that ended on the outskirts of the capital. A factory worker was killed in the fire that swept through mountainous areas southward and blanketed Athens with a thick cloud of smoke.

