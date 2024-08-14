U.S. envoy visits Lebanon and warns that regional tensions could easily slip ‘out of control’
Associated Press
BEIRUT (AP) — A senior adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden says it’s critical to take advantage of “this window for diplomatic action” to end the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and ongoing hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border, fearing that escalations could spiral “out of control.” Amos Hochstein is tasked with shuttle diplomacy between Lebanon and Israel. He spoke to journalists in Lebanon. The region anxiously anticipates retaliatory attacks from Iran and the allied Lebanese Hezbollah group on Israel. Hochstein also met with Israeli officials Tuesday. Cease-fire talks between Hamas and Israel are expected to resume in Qatar on Thursday with Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediators.