Ukrainian drone attack damages 2 hangars, satellite images show, as fighting in Russia grinds on

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press show that a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air bases has damaged at least two hangars. Images analyzed on Thursday showed that two hangars at an air base in Borisoglebsk had been struck, with a field of debris seen around both. Russia has declared a federal-level state of emergency in the Belgorod region, as Ukraine’s daring incursion into the bordering Kursk region enters its second week. Meanwhile, Russia’s Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyansky called the Ukrainian incursion an “absolutely reckless and mad operation.”

