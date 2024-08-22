Haiti arrests a suspect in the May killings of a US missionary couple and a nonprofit chief

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in Haiti have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting earlier this year of a U.S. missionary couple and a Haitian man who headed a nonprofit. The killings stunned many in the troubled Caribbean country. Police released a video on social media late on Wednesday, showing a 52-year-old man they accused of being involved in the May 23 killings of missionaries Davy and Natalie Lloyd, and Jude Montis, the country’s director for Missions in Haiti Inc., a Claremore, Oklahoma organization. In the video, the suspect denies any involvement in the killings. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man has been charged.

