Gaudreau’s wife thanks him for ‘the best years of my life’ in Instagram tribute to fallen NHL player

The wife of Johnny Gaudreau called her husband “the absolute best dad in the world” and thanked him for “the best years of my life” in two Instagram posts paying tribute to the NHL player who was killed when his bicycle was struck by a car on the eve of his sister’s wedding. Meredith Gaudreau made the two posts on Saturday. Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matt, were killed Thursday night when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding bikes in Oldmans Township, close to the southern New Jersey hometown. Their sister’s wedding was called off.

